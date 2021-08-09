US women win volleyball gold

Jordan Larson fell to the floor, put her head in her hands and cried after Brazil couldn't return her spike on match point.

The frustration of being so close was replaced by a feeling of relief after the U.S. women's volleyball team claimed Olympic gold with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 victory over Brazil on Sunday.

“I'm just still in a state of shock,” Larson said. “I cried more in the last 24 hours than I think I have in my career. I'm not an emotional player, an emotional person. But I think just the emotions got the best of me. I'm now in kind of this euphoria, a state of shock.”

The United States, which had won three silver medals and two bronze since first getting on the medal stand in 1984, got to the top step by beating the team that denied it a chance at gold in the final match of the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Larson and middle blocker Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson, who both came back for a third Olympics after falling short in Rio de Janeiro, now have a complete medal collection following what is expected to be the final Olympic match of their careers.