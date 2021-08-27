Blind long jumper out for gold after 4 silvers

The popular black-and-gray T-shirt featuring the mantra of blind long jumper Lex Gillette currently remains sold out on his website.

Just temporarily, though. After the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the 36-year-old from North Carolina vowed to make a new batch with his trademark slogan emblazoned across the front: No need for sight when you have a vision.

Maybe even in a new color option  gold.

Because thats one color hes definitely envisioning. In four previous trips to the Paralympics, hes taken home a silver medal each time.

Basically the only box I havent checked yet, said Gillette, who competes today in Japan. So it would definitely mean a lot (to win).

Hes already set the world mark in the T11 category with a leap of 22 feet, 1 inch. Hes earned medals upon medals, including silver at the 2004 Paralympic Games, silver again four years later in Beijing, silver once again in London and silver for a fourth time in Rio de Janeiro.

That runner-up finish in Rio, though, stuck with him because he was in gold-medal shape. But he struggled to hear the clapping of his guide/coach/friend Wesley Williams down the runway over the crowd noise.

That wont be a factor in Tokyo, where there are no fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, he and Williams developed a 15-stride approach so that Gillette would be a little closer.

Theyve been a team for the last 14 years. They train together five times a week just to be on the same page for a competition.

This is how it works: Before a jump, Williams walks with Gillette to the starting point. Then, Williams heads back near the sand pit and waits. Once Gillette takes off down the runway, Williams claps to guide him along, screaming fly, fly, fly, fly, as Gillette approaches the takeoff point to let him know hes on the right path. Hell also holler stop if Gillette veers off course.

Gillette knows immediately if its a good leap, too, simply by walking to the back of the pit.

About his mantra  No need for sight when you have a vision  Gillette came up with it in 2008 simply as a way to inspire.

It was a perfect illustration of what I believed my life to be, Gillette explained. It doesnt matter if I have eyesight, I just have to see something greater, see something bigger, and then do everything in my power to bring that into reality.