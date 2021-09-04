US women win goalball silver; men miss bronze

The U.S. goalball teams, which train locally at Turnstone, were unable to cap their Paralympics experiences with victories, but neither group will leave totally disappointed.

The women never found the offense in a 9-2 loss to defending champion Turkey in the gold medal match Friday. The U.S. had won a Monday pool play match between the squads 4-3, but the Americans lost leading scorer Amanda Dennis because of an injury before the title match.

The American women had rallied to win each of their three previous matches.

“The goal was to win gold but we're still really proud of that silver medal,” U.S. star Eliana Mason said. “I always think of the semis as a silver-medal match. We won that silver last night and that was such a great win … a game I'll always remember. It's important to be really proud of that. We didn't stop fighting at all, we just kept pushing and pushing, and all you can ever ask is to do your best.”

The U.S. men also lost Friday, falling to 2016 Paralympic champion Lithuania 10-7 in the bronze medal match. The Americans rallied from 2-0 and 6-2 deficits to within 7-6 with 4:13 remaining, but Lithuania pulled away down the stretch.

Like the women's team, the men's squad was shorthanded as star Tyler Merren was injured in the tournament's first game.

“We were a couple of breaks away from the medal stand and we're taking that away,” U.S. player Matt Simpson said. “Nobody likes to lose, but we fought and we got here and losing Tyler like we did, ending up in the top four is a real win for us.”

In the area

Before he could make a decision about trying for a third Paralympics, Fort Wayne's Jeff Butler had to hustle home to pack for college. After claiming a silver medal as part of the U.S. men's wheelchair rugby squad, the Homestead graduate leaves this week to start his MBA program at Stanford.

But that doesn't mean he's ruled out a trip to Paris in 2024 yet. The MBA program will take two years.

“I really wanted to end on a gold medal victory,” Butler said in an email from his home in Austin, Texas. “I'm not quite ready to close the door on a return to the sport, but I'm absolutely taking some time off in the near term.”

That's understandable considering the 31-year old can't get much closer to a gold medal. After losing the title match in 2016 in double overtime to Australia in Brazil, this time the U.S. fell to Great Britain 54-49. The Americans had defeated Great Britain 50-48 during pool play.

Butler lost use of his legs and some hand function during an automobile crash at age 13.

The area's other local athlete, handcyclist Tom Davis of Fremont, is spending a few days sightseeing in Tokyo. Davis finished fifth in both of his events this week.

“I am overly ecstatic about my performances here,” Davis said. “Fifth in the world is amazing, and I thank God for the experience. I have taken away such great memories from this whole trip, from experiencing the Japanese culture to racing on Fuji Motor Speedway, to the most challenging courses we've ever raced on in the most challenging conditions. Everything has been a positive in one way or another.”

Like Butler, Davis, 44, said he's not sure he'll try for a third Paralympics in Paris in 2024. Davis lost his left leg above the knee while serving with the U.S. Army in Iraq in 2006. He's won the Boston Marathon four times.