Canadian women take gold back from US

BEIJING – Marie-Philip Poulin reminded everyone of her Captain Clutch reputation. And Canada regained its place atop the women's hockey world.

It was only fitting that Poulin delivered at a time her team needed it most by scoring twice, including her third Olympic gold-medal clinching goal, in Canada's 3-2 win over the defending champion United States at the Beijing Games on Thursday.

After winning gold in her first two Olympics, Poulin learned to appreciate how significant capturing her third was, coming four years after losing it to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Games.

“I just got shivers,” she said. “That 2018 was very hard, very, very hard. And I think when you take some time to reflect on what you need to do better as a team and personally.”

Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 38 shots and Sarah Nurse had a goal and assist in a game where the Canadians built a 3-0 lead and hung on for the win. Nurse set the single Olympic tournament record with 18 points.

The Canadians finished 7-0 to capture their fifth Olympic title in seven tournaments, with four coming against the Americans in what has been one of sports' fiercest rivalries.

Canada can now boast holding the Olympic and world championship titles at the same time, and for the first time since 2012.

Hilary Knight, the Americans' only consistent threat, scored her team-leading sixth goal, and Amanda Kessel scored with 13 seconds remaining for the U.S.

“We can't get down that many goals. It's really tough to bounce back,” Knight said. “It's devastating. It's heartbreaking. ... It feels like we let our country down.”

Alex Cavallini stopped 18 shots in her fourth tournament start.

The Americans, who have two Olympic golds, settled for their fourth silver medal, with all losses coming against Canada.

Shiffrin falls again

Mikaela Shiffrin arrived in the mountains above Beijing heavily favored to add to her career haul of two gold medals and one silver. After entering all the individual events, she was a startling 0 for 5 with three DNFs – Did Not Finish. Among the races she skied out of were her two best events, the giant slalom and the slalom. The two times she made it all the way down the course, she finished ninth in the super-G and 18th in the downhill.

She had a promising run in the downhill leg of the combined, but then she missed a gate and fell just seconds into the slalom run.

Shiffrin has said she plans to appear in a sixth race on Saturday, a team event that was added to the Olympics four years ago.

Michelle Gisin defended her gold medal, making Switzerland the first country to win five Alpine golds at one Olympics.

Speedskating

Miho Takagi of Japan won the women's 1,000 meters for her fourth speedskating medal of the Beijing Games and the first individual gold of her career. Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands won the silver while Brittany Bowe of the United States claimed the bronze for her first individual career medal.

Bowe grabbed the bronze in 1:14.61, only 0.1 ahead Russian skater Angelina Golikova and a huge relief for the longtime star of the U.S. program. Bowe's only medal over three Olympics had been a bronze in the team pursuit at the Pyeongchang Games.

Bowe's medal was the third at the Beijing Games for a much-improved American team – with all three ex-inline skaters from balmy Ocala contributing to the haul. Erin Jackson won the 500 meters, and Joey Mantia led a bronze-medal effort in the men's team pursuit.

The U.S. team won only one medal – total – at the last two Winter Olympics.

“So far, three medals,” Bowe said. “I would count that as a huge win for us.”

Skicross

World champ Sandra Naeslund of Sweden ended Canada's reign in the women's skicross when she held off Marielle Thompson. Third-place finisher Fanny Smith of Switzerland was moved to last place and Daniela Maier of Germany was awarded the bronze after a review.

Men's curling

Britain and Sweden will play for the Olympic gold medal in men's curling.

Britain beat the United States 8-4 and Sweden topped Canada 5-3 in the semifinals at the Ice Cube venue. John Shuster's American foursome, the reigning gold medalists, will play Canada for the bronze.

Trailing 5-4 at the five-end break, the Americans intentionally blanked three straight ends to retain control of the last-rock advantage. They would have happily done it again in the ninth end, but Britain boxed them in, and Shuster intentionally threw away his last stone – conceding one point to retain advantage in the 10th, trailing 6-4.

Bruce Mouat's foursome left Shuster no good options for his final stone, and in desperation he wound up knocking away all of the red rocks in the scoring area to leave two British yellow ones.