Germany leads in women's bobsled; US 3rd

BEIJING – The Germans remain right at home on China's Olympic sliding track.

Winners of gold medals in seven of the eight sliding events so far at the Beijing Games, Germany has put itself in prime position to add more hardware to its record-setting total – holding down the top two spots at the midway point of the women's bobsled competition Friday night.

Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi have a commanding half-second lead after two runs, with a combined time of 2:02.05. Defending Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka and Alexandra Burghardt are second, in 2:02.55.

And the U.S. is third, with four-time medalist Elana Meyers Taylor and brakeman Sylvia Hoffman finishing their first two runs in 2:02.79 – well ahead of Canada's Christine de Bruin, who posted a two-run time with brakeman Kristen Bujnowski of 2:03.21.

Monobob gold medalist Kaillie Humphries, seeking a fifth Olympic medal and fourth gold, has some work to do. Teaming with brakeman Kaysha Love, Humphries is fifth at the midway point in 2:03.38.

The final two runs of the event are tonight.

Germany's seven sliding golds already at these Olympics is a record for any nation.

Men's skicross

Ryan Regez led a 1-2 finish by Switzerland in the Olympic skicross final at Genting Snow Park, taking the lead early and never giving it up. He raised his arms in triumph after finishing the course filled with jumps, bumps and rolling terrain. Teammate Alex Fiva finished with the silver medal, and Russian athlete Sergey Ridzik grabbed the bronze.

Speedskating

Thomas Krol won gold in the 1,000 meters, giving the Netherlands its third straight Olympic speedskating title in the event. The Netherlands earned its fifth gold medal in 12 events in Beijing with one day of competition remaining.

Laurent Dubreuil of Canada took silver and Haavard Lorentzen, the 2018 silver medalist, earned bronze.

Biathlon

Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway dominated throughout and stayed composed during the four shooting stages to win the gold medal in the men's mass start race.

Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France used strong shooting and great skiing to win the women's mass start race.

Curling

Brad Gushue is returning to Canada with a bronze medal in men's curling and John Shuster is going home to the United States empty-handed. Gushue won the gold medal 16 years ago in Turin and Shuster won it four years ago.

The Canadians capitalized on a missed final shot by Shuster in the second-to-last end that turned a one-point edge into an insurmountable 8-5 lead.

Sweden and Britain will play for gold today.

Men's hockey

The Russians and Finland will meet in the gold medal game Sunday. The defending champion Russians beat Sweden 2-1 in a shootout, and Finland defeated surprise semifinalist Slovakia 2-0.

Ivan Fedotov made 34 saves in regulation and overtime against Sweden and six more in the shootout.

For the bronze, Sweden will play Slovakia, which will go for its first hockey medal of any kind since the breakup of Czechoslovakia.