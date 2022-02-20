Mascots at Olympics cartoonish, contentious

BEIJING – The panda mascot of the Beijing Games has been a huge success here in the Chinese capital, where fans have lined up for hours to buy plush dolls of the round cartoon, Bing Dwen Dwen.

Then last week, the character appeared on Chinese TV – and horrified viewers by speaking with a grown man's voice.

“I don't think it's cute anymore,” one commenter said on Chinese social media. “It's just an old man.”

It was a minor blemish on the character's popularity; by week's end, with the close of the Games approaching, the cult of Bing Dwen Dwen – one of the more ubiquitous Olympics mascots of recent years – was still going strong and drawing long lines for purchases. But it marked the latest comic mishap in the pantheon of Olympic characters.

In an Olympics context, mascot characters are supposed to embody the culture of their host cities and fuel interest in the event through the merchandising of toys and other memorabilia.

“They're wildly collectible,” said Keith Niedermeier, a marketing professor at Indiana University.

But they aren't always a sure-fire hit. And at times, they've been downright polarizing.

At the Sydney Games in 2000, for example, an unathletic character named Fatso the Wombat became a rebuke to the wholesome images of the official mascots. At the London Games in 2010, a newspaper likened the one-eyed mascots to “Cyclopean nightmares.”

But the most widely ridiculed mascot may have been at the Atlanta Games in 1996, which featured a cross-eyed blue character that was supposed to represent “information technology” and the city's ambitions as a technology hub. The creation was introduced at the passing of the torch to Atlanta at the end of the Barcelona Games, when a giant costumed character ran onto the stage to awkwardly join a dance routine.

“He's in these light blue tights, and the blob body sits way up high, so there's a lot of leg,” said Sarah Dylla, who curated an exhibit of the Games at the Atlanta History Center.

The character's name – “WhatIzIt” – deepened the audience confusion because it seemed like a question, but nobody knew the answer, Dylla said.

“It's an embarrassment is what it is,” declared a review by Catherine Fox, an art critic at an Atlanta paper.

The character was subsequently tweaked and renamed Izzy. Despite the media mockery, Dylla said Izzy proved popular among children.

Fatso got so popular that athletes carried him to the podium at medal ceremonies, and Olympic officials were asked whether he was “stealing the show” and if they were moving to ban him.

“I'm not aware of banning Fatso,” a Sydney Olympic official responded.