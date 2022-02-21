Finland wins 1st hockey gold

BEIJING – Sheets of paper rained down like super-sized confetti on the bench, which players leapt off at full speed to pile on top of goaltender Harri Sateri with such force that they knocked the net off its moorings.

After finally accomplishing what so many Finland teams before were unable to do, there was plenty of strength to go around. Finland, known as Suomi in Finnish, is now synonymous with gold.

The Finns knocked off the favored Russians 2-1 Sunday to win the men's hockey tournament without NHL players at the Beijing Games, capturing an Olympic gold medal for the first time in the nation's history.

“We got what we came here for,” Finland defenseman Sami Vatanen said. “We battled hard, and we got the first Olympic gold medal in Finnish ice hockey history. It's something, something special, and nobody can ever take it away from us.”

Finland had never won at the Olympics on the men's or women's side. It last reached the final in 2006 and lost to Sweden, matching the silver from 1988.

The defending champion Russians had to settle for silver.

Diggins claims silver medal

Norwegian great Therese Johaug won her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, and Jessie Diggins took silver for the best result by an American in an individual cross country skiing event since 1976.

Fighting fierce winds and brutal temperatures, Johaug went out front early in the 30-kilometer mass start race and held on to win in 1 hour, 24 minutes, 54 seconds. Johaug also won the skiathlon – the first gold medal of the Olympics – and the 10-kilometer classic race.

Diggins, also skiing alone for much of the race, kept a steady pace behind the Norwegian as gusts whipped across the tracks and battered the skiers, many with tape on their faces to protect from the cold. She dropped to the ground after crossing the finish line, 1:43.3 behind Johaug.

“Every last drop of energy went into that race,” Diggins said. “The last two laps, my legs were cramping. We had amazing cheering out there, and I thought, I just can't give up, I have to put everything I had into the snow today and finish with nothing left. I did try really, really hard.”

Diggins said she was sick with food poisoning, spending Saturday in bed and force-feeding herself.

Germans win 4-man bobsled

Francesco Friedrich finished off a dominating Olympics by the world's sliding superpower, winning the four-man bobsled race Sunday. He won the two- and four-man events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, then repeated the feat in Beijing – the first double-double in Olympic bobsled history.

Friedrich and his team of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller finished their four runs in 3 minutes, 54.30 seconds. Germany also grabbed second, with Johannes Lochner and his team of Florian Bauer, Christopher Weber and Christian Rasp crossing the line in 3:54.67.

The bronze went to Canada, driver Justin Kripps and his team of Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell finishing in 3:55.09.