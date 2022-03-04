Russia banned a day before Paralympics begin

Athletes around the world cheered when leaders of the Paralympics booted Russia from the Games. The move, in many eyes, marked the high point of a growing movement by the people who actually deliver the show to find a greater voice in the Olympic world.

It is because of the athletes, said Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych, who has been living about 100 miles from Ukraines capital of Kyiv, fearful of an attack by Russian troops who invaded the country earlier this week.

The tipping point to the rapid turn of events Thursday was a very, very volatile environment in the athletes village in Beijing at the Paralympics, according to the head of that organization.

The International Paralympic Committee was faced with the very real possibility that athletes might simply pick up and go home before their Games start today. To prevent that, it made an abrupt about-face and chose to ban the Russian and Belarusian Paralympic teams that, previously, were being allowed to compete under a neutral flag.

We did not think that entire delegations, or even teams within delegations, will withdraw, will boycott, will not participate, IPC president Andrew Parsons said.

Rob Koehler, the head of the advocacy group Global Athlete, called the moment a clear message to every single athlete about how valuable and important their voices are for change.

The International Olympic Committee urged all federations to prohibit athletes from those countries from competing. Many took heed of that advice  including ice skating, skiing, soccer, hockey, basketball and others.

But the Paralympics didnt do a ban, explaining it would never hold up in court because of the rulebook. The IOC, with the Olympics in the rearview mirror, also passed on a ban itself.

That decision cast a different light on a New York Times report that China had specifically asked Russia to hold off on any invasion until the Olympics were over.

The Paralympics bring another 600-plus athletes to Beijing to compete over 10 days of skiing, skating and sledding. It is one of the largest gathering of international athletes this side of the Olympics.

When athletes were considering leaving, the IPC had to act. It was the latest, most striking show of power.

The list goes on and on, and it shows that when athletes say Things are changing, and theyre changing today, that it really can happen, Koehler said.

Russia is likely to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.