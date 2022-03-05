Ukraine team reaches Paralympics

BEIJING  The Winter Paralympics opened Friday in Beijing with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China.

A Ukrainian team member in a wheelchair carried the countrys now widely known blue and yellow flag at the head of a 20-person delegation entering the Birds Nest. Chinese President Xi Jinping, wearing a red face mask to protect against the coronavirus, attended the opening.

Its a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics, Ukrainian delegation head Valerii Sushkevych said earlier.

Russias invasion of Ukraine, shortly after the Winter Olympics wrapped up in Beijing, is roiling the world. And the world of sports is no exception.

Paralympic organizers initially announced that Russians and Belarusians would be allowed to compete in Beijing but reversed course one day before the opening and expelled athletes from both countries. They cited tensions in the Athletes Village.

Sushkevych said it took four days for team members in Ukraine to reach Beijing. He said he slept on the floor of a bus because of a back condition during the last two days of the journey through Europe.

We overcame a lot of barriers on the way, he said. Many members of our team had to escape while there was bombardment and shells exploding.

About 564 athletes, of which 138 are women, are competing in the Paralympics. China has the largest team, with 96 competitors, followed by the United States with 65. The Paralympics includes six sports: Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon, hockey, snowboarding and curling.

Much work still needs to be done to achieve gender parity but having increased female participation significantly at the Winter Games in the last 20 years shows we are heading in the right direction, International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons said.

The 10-day Paralympics close on March 13.

Russians banned from gymnastics

Russia has been banned from international gymnastics and curling events in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The International Gymnastics Federation on Friday said Russian and Belarusian athletes or officials, including judges, will not be allowed to participate in sanctioned competitions, indefinitely.

The World Curling Federation has banned Russia from its championships for the rest of the season.

Both sports had previously canceled events scheduled in Russia.

The World Curling Federation had already announced plans to relocate its European championships from Perm, Russia. Fridays announcement banned Russian teams from this years mens, womens, seniors, juniors, wheelchair and mixed doubles world championships.

The gymnastics federation had already canceled all World Cup and World Challenge Cup events scheduled for Russia and Belarus, a close ally of Russia where troops were deployed before the invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The new decision banned their athletes from upcoming events.