Paralympian Zachary Buhler, a Huntington resident who competed as a member of the USA Goalball team at the 2021 Tokyo Games, is one of 16 athletes selected by the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes to serve as a sports ambassador for 2023. The national goalball team, which trains at Turnstone, also had four other ambassadors selected: John Kusku, Eliana Mason, Tyler Merren and Calahan Young.
The program is in its second year, and the goal is for ambassadors to help spread awareness of athletic opportunities for blind and visually impaired people and support fundraising to help expand those opportunities.
Buhler was one of two rookies on the 2021 team that finished fourth in Tokyo after taking up goalball in 2016.
“Advocating for participation in adaptive sports is something that I am very passionate about. I did not find out about adaptive sports until I was out of high school," Buhler was quoted as saying in the USABA press release announcing his selection. "My goal as a sports ambassador is to educate those who are blind or visually impaired and to help guide them to a sport they can fully participate in and compete on an equal playing field. Being a sports ambassador is a huge honor and I will do everything in my power to help grow the sport and awareness for the abilities of blind athletes.”