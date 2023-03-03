If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to jgsports@jg.net. Please provide full names, ages, hometowns, type of animal and when and where caught. Photos must be jpegs.
Most Popular
-
Northwest Allen County Schools faces backlash following decision to cancel school play
-
Nixed Carroll High School play to be replaced, superintendent says officials didn't cave to pressure
-
Indiana at Purdue Wrap-Up: The rivalry belongs to the Hoosiers, Purdue continues scuffling
-
Fort Wayne man sentenced to 20 years for child molestation
-
Victim of Bunt Drive shooting identified