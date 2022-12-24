If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to The Journal Gazette at jgsports@jg.net. Please provide full names, ages, hometowns, type of animal and when and where caught. Photos must be jpegs.
Most Popular
-
Allen County's longest-serving prosecutor says goodbye after 20 years
-
Striking a chord: Philharmonic musicians, management fail to find harmony
-
Winter blast: Pileup on I-69 injures 3; huge flagpole blows down; small outages, frozen pipes reported
-
The Dish: Several local restaurants open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
-
Man charged with robbery after Glenbrook attack