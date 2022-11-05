If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to The Journal Gazette at jgsports@jg.net. Please provide full names, ages, hometowns, type of animal and when and where caught. Photos must be jpegs.
Most Popular
-
Mayor Tom Henry sentenced for OWI charge
-
The Dish: Car dealership owner bringing Korean barbecue restaurant to Fort Wayne
-
Rep. Bob Morris cites ‘litter box’ myth in school board endorsement
-
Drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
-
Eight candidates vying for three seats on Northwest Allen County Schools board