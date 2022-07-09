If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to The Journal Gazette at jgsports@jg.net. Please provide full names, ages, hometowns, type of animal and when and where caught. Photos must be jpegs.
Most Popular
-
Fort Wayne area floods, loses power after thunderstorm Tuesday
-
Northwest Allen asks private clubs, teams to get their own branding
-
Former Fort Wayne officer sentenced for domestic battery
-
City asks independent agency to investigate alleged corruption
-
Saint Francis' NAIA basketball team to face IU at Assembly Hall