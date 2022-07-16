If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to The Journal Gazette at jgsports@jg.net. Please provide full names, ages, hometowns, type of animal and when and where caught. Photos must be jpegs.
Most Popular
-
Northwest Allen County Schools agrees to pay $25,000 to parents who sued over COVID policies
-
30 years later, family still looking for answers in arson deaths of Harlan couple on Christmas Eve 1992
-
Allen County surveyor to resign
-
Teen girl charged with attempted murder in Fort Wayne shooting
-
Fort Wayne woman charged in daughter's Fentanyl overdose death