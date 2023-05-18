Bob Sowards of Dublin, Ohio, and Ricardo Gonzalez of Argentina qualified for the U.S. Senior Open through a qualifier Thursday at Orchard Ridge Country Club.
Sowards was 6 under in the 18-hole event and Gonzalez was 5 under.
The two alternates moving forward are Duffy Waldorf of Rensselaer, who was 4 under, and Gary Robinson of Port St. Lucie, Florida, who was 2 under.
Fort Wayne’s Jeff Marsh was among those at 1 under.
The Senior Open will be at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, June 29-July 2.