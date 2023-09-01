With roots that extend deeper than most of the high schools within Fort Wayne Community Schools, the Police Athletic League of Fort Wayne kicked off its 54th season with a community festival at the Allen County Fairgrounds on Aug. 27.
The event served as a fundraiser to help support the nearly 1,000 kids ages 5 to 12 taking part in PAL football this fall.
“We didn’t know quite what to expect numberwise, but we had a large number (of people attend),” PAL football President Casey Adams said. “It was a very upbeat atmosphere, and we want to build on that and create some community excitement. We learned a lot from our first year and we hope that it will grow. … We want to grow it to involve the other sports of PAL and get the community more involved.”
The Fort Wayne PAL was founded in 1956, adding football in 1969, with a vision to provide the youth of Allen County a chance to use athletics to develop their character.
The PAL football program features three levels based on age. PAL football starts with a flag football league for ages 5 to 8, with a prep-for-tackle program for ages 9 to 10 and a legacy tackle league for ages 9 to 12. The legacy tackle league features 12 teams, each fielding a varsity and JV squad.
The league will play a five-week regular season Saturdays from Sept. 9 through Oct. 7, followed by single-elimination playoffs Oct. 14 and 21 with the championship games at Spuller Stadium on the campus of Northrop High School and Walters Memorial Stadium on the campus of Homestead High School on Oct. 28.
“This structure provides a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for the kids to learn the game of football,” the organization said in a news release. “PAL football provides a great foundation to help support all high school programs.”
And with a focus on player safety, partnerships with organizations such as USA Football and the Northern Indiana Football Association, founded by PAL alumni and former NFL player Jason Baker, prove vital in that goal.
As a member of USA Football, PAL coaches gain access to training that assists in ensuring player safety through topics such as safer tackling techniques and increased knowledge of concussion symptoms and protocols.
“There’s online training (with USA Football) that the coaches go through,” Adams said. “It aligns us with a whole other level of relationships to give to our coaches and parents. Getting that information in front of parents is crucial. We need groups like USA Football and NIFA to help provide those resources.”
Counting Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson as well as other NFL alumni in Baker and Jason Fabini among the thousands of players that spent time in the PAL program as youths in Fort Wayne, Adams sees PAL as a vital building block for player success down the line – especially in light of the ties to NIFA.
“That relationship with NIFA, to me, is something unique,” Adams said. “You don’t see that through other club sports or other travel sports, where you’re trying to fall under the same board of directors that high school sports fall under. Baker developed (NIFA), and he has a lot of area varsity coaches on the committee.
“We’re following a mindset of safety, fun and opportunity. We want to get the coaches talking the same lingo that varsity coaches see as important. We’re developing a lot of the fundamentals of football, so they’re getting ready for middle school and high school.
“If you teach them the right techniques, the high schools are getting better kids that learned the right way.”