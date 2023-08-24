Fort Wayne native and Concordia graduate Zach Panning is on an upward trajectory in the marathon world. There is no better proof of that than the fact he is running just his third such race ever Sunday and that race just happens to be at the World Track and Field Championships in Budapest.
“It’s been dream of mine to represent the U.S. on the world stage,” said Panning, 28. “As much as I want to train like it’s any other race, this is a big deal to me. I want to get the most out of myself on the day. I’ve definitely put a lot of weight on it, but I think the pressure I’m putting on myself is a good thing for me. I enjoy that and I can get a lot out of my body.
“I was a pudgy little kid and I started running and people believed in me and people continued to believe in me. There are so many people I’m going to be thinking about for the 42-kilometer race. My goal isn’t just to be there. It’s to compete because of the belief that other people have instilled in me.”
Panning ran a personal-best 2 hours, 9 minutes, 28 seconds at the Chicago Marathon in October, improving on his 2:15:04 debut in 2021.
Unlike the other events, the marathon team was not selected based on the results of the USATF National Championships in July. The marathon team selection was based on results between Dec. 1, 2021, and May 30, 2023, with a time qualification standard of 2:09:40.
Panning’s inclusion on the team was announced June 16, and it came as no surprise. He’s joined on the Team USA roster by Elkanah Kibet and Nico Montanez.
“Zach made it on time, that’s the no-brainer,” coach Kevin Hanson said. “You don’t have to wait and see if your ranking was favorable.
“I think we’re going to see another huge improvement. His debut was a little deceiving. He just ran 2:15, and that was in a race that was really warm and humid. It was his debut. We didn’t set him up to go after something super aggressive.
“We got under 2:10 (in 2022) and his 2:09:28 showed that’s where he was. As we progress, it’s learning the event. The goal here is getting under 2:08 (a 4:53-per-mile pace).”
Panning’s last major workout was a 16-mile “race-pace” effort Aug. 6 at Stony Creek Metropark near Detroit where he averaged 4:48 per mile with his last four miles steady at 4:45.
“Going into (that workout), I was a little nervous,” he said. “We usually do a half marathon simulator and we don’t taper for that so it’s on tired legs. Coming off of a 130-mile week and feeling pretty comfortable the whole time, it definitely gave me a lot of confidence.”
Panning had the opportunity to run a 10,000-meter race in London in May and was able to make a stop in Budapest to scout the course. The trip also gave him the opportunity to rehearse international travel and experience jet lag from Budapest being six hours ahead.
“That’s the biggest (time zone) difference I’ll ever experience,” Panning said. “Usually (my races are) out west (three hours behind). Those races are at night since they’re track races. This will be the first time for something like (a morning start). A couple months ago, I ran a 10K in London but, again, that wasn’t in the morning. That was at 4 a.m. back home. It’ll be hard to get used to, more than likely, but we’re preparing as best we can.”
The championship race course starts and finishes at Heroes’ Square, crosses the Danube at the Szechenyi Chain Bridge to the Buda Castle and loops back to Heroes’ Square. Runners will run the 10-kilometer loop four times, with a 2.2-kilometer out-and-back section to complete the full marathon distance.
“I think it’s a potentially fast course,” Panning said. “There are some moderate inclines.”
Much of Panning’s training is based on cumulative mileage week after week and fine-tuning the marathon-specific effort as opposed to building speed, which was what the earlier track races were for.
“We had another workout of two-by-six miles at five seconds under marathon pace. I averaged 4:45 for those, basically,” Panning said. “That was another one that I took a lot of confidence from. Outside of those two, there aren’t big massive workouts, it’s the cumulative effect of a lot of work.
“Being able to feel pretty solid coming off of the workouts while I was doing and 120-130 miles per week, that’s given me a lot of confidence.”