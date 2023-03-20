Pat Wright, one of the greatest amateur golfers in northeast Indiana history and an influential figure in the local golf industry, died at 97 on Feb. 16 in Sarasota, Florida.
Wright won the City Tournament, an event organized by what is now called the Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association, a record nine times between 1955 and 1969 – a record that still stands today.
She also won the Indiana State Amateur in 1968 and aced 11 holes in her career.
Wright and her husband, Bill, opened Wright’s Driving Range and Miniature Golf in Fort Wayne in the 1950s and that business still operates today, under different ownership, as Bobick’s.
A celebration of life will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday – which is Wright’s borthday – at Brookwood Golf Club, 10304 Bluffton Road. She was born in Fort Wayne on March 24, 1925, to Benjamin Lafayette Koch and Maria Paulina Stein, the youngest of 11 siblings who all preceded her in death.
According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Wright was survived by her daughter Gail, grandson Steven (Michelle) Duerst, great-granddaughter Emma Duerst, and granddaughter Jenna Duerst (fiancé Phil Baier); also surviving was her son Timothy (Ann) Wright, and grandchildren Heather and Eragon Vick, Amy, Kayla, Ava Taylor and Jasmine Ridge.
Her city championships came at Orchard Ridge Country Club, Fort Wayne Country Club, Foster Park Golf Course, The Elks Country Club (now Coyote Creek), Lakeside Golf Club and Brookwood.
The standard Wright set in city tournament’s has never been matched; Jean Saint won eight, Pat McGary won six, and Michelle Smith and Lori Stinson each won five.
In 1975, Wright and a business partner purchased Gulf Gate Golf Club in Sarasota, making it one of the first golf courses in the US owned solely by women. She was an avid gardener and one of her innovations there was an island green. After her retirement in 2001, she continued her horticultural hobby and volunteered with Meals on Wheels.
Contributions in honor of Wright can be made to the American Junior Golf Association (www.ajga.org).