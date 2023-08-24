Purdue Fort Wayne couldn't find an equalizer in the second half of the season's first match and fell 1-0 to Wisconsin on Thursday in non-league men's soccer action in Madsion, Wisconsin.
The Mastodons were outshot 21-6, but held Wisconsin to just eight shots. A combined effort in goal from Danny Salazar and Max Collingwood stopped all but one of those shots.
Purdue Fort Wayne's Seth Mahlmeister put three shots on goal in the second half. Luke Morrell and Soshi Fujioka also took shots on goal for the Mastodons.
The only goal of the game came in the 50th minute. Max Keenan sent a cross into the box to find Mitchell Dryden on the other end to head it into the goal.
Purdue Fort Wayne travels to Milwaukee for a 4 p.m. Sunday match against Marquette.