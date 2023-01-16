Over the first 18 games of the season, PFW was one of the Horizon League's best rebounding teams, and their 27.7 defensive rebounds a game put the Mastodons in the top 10% of the nation's teams.
But that's not how they looked in Monday's 72-60 loss to Cleveland State (11-8, 6-2 Horizon League) at Memorial Coliseum.
The Mastodons (12-6, 4-4) were out-rebounded 39-32 in their third home loss of the season, giving up 17 offensive rebounds.
"Where we lost the game today was on the rebounding," PFW coach Jon Coffman said. "We gave up 17 offensive rebounds, 19 points right there.
"And so you're taking it out of the basket, and that doesn't lead to good offense for us, we like to play in flow. And when we're taking it out of the basket, they were pressing, and then you don't get to dictate who's getting touches."
The Mastodons were also outscored in the paint 44-24.
"Tonight we got out-toughed," PFW forward Ra Kpedi said. "Hats off to Cleveland State, they're a good team, but we weren't able to defend home court. And honestly, we have to take this as a learning experience moving forward."
PFW's Deonte Billups sank a 3-pointer on the Mastodons' first possession of the game, but the Vikings took the lead for the first time three minutes in and held fast for the rest of the half. A Drew Lowder 3-pointer – which was facilitated by one of the Vikings' offensive rebounds – gave Cleveland State a 21-11 lead with just over seven minutes to go in the first half.
Junior Tae Williams hit his first four shots to ignite the Vikings' offense (he finished with 12 on 6-of-7 shooting), although two quick baskets by PFW guard Jarred Godfrey cut Cleveland State's lead to 23-18 with just over five minutes left in the half. Billups closed the half the same way he started it, with a 3 that cut the Vikings' lead to four points with just over a minute to go.
But the final scoring play of the half proved to be a perfect encapsulation of the game to that point: Lowder missed a 3-pointer as the shot clock wound down, but Williams scored on a put-back to put the Vikings up 32-26 at halftime.
PFW had a textbook start to the second half: Kpedi missed a jump shot, but got his own rebound and put it back for a score, Godfrey got a steal and a layup to cut the lead to two and then got a defensive rebound on the other end and assisted a 3-pointer by Billups for a 33-32 lead. PFW led by as much as four early in the second half.
"It was a great basketball game in the first half, both teams were playing really, really hard, a physical game," Coffman said. "We found ourselves down, they made more plays than us. And then the second half, came out of the gates and had a great response. This is going to be a group that's going to keep responding throughout this year, over and over and over again."
But it wouldn't last, as Cleveland State's dominance in the paint allowed the Vikings to retake the lead for good with two free throws with just under 15 minutes to go.
Kpedi recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, nine of them offensive. Godfrey scored 12 points while Billups and Quinton Morton-Robertson each had 11. Tristan Enaruna led the Vikings with 24 points.