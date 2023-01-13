It was a special night for the Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team Friday as former Mastodon player and assistant coach JW Kieckhefer and his Carthage Firebirds came to town. The Mastodons beat the two-time defending Division III national champions 3-0 ( 25-22, 25-23, 25-23).
Prior to the match, Mastodon head coach Ryan Perrotte honored his former player and assistant coach, celebrating Kieckhefer's back-to-back Division III national championships.
The Mastodons (2-1) took it to the Firebirds early, jumping out to a 6-3 lead. Sergio Carrillo started the match with an ace. A 4-0 run later in the set put the Mastodons up 18-13 highlighted by a double-block from Bryce Walker and Jon Diedrich. The Mastodons later went up 23-17, giving them enough cushion to out-last the 5-2 advantage to the Firebirds over the last seven points. Walker had five kills on six attempts in the first set alone.
Carthage (0-1) opened the second set on a 7-1 run. After a Mastodon timeout, Walker served the Mastodons back in it, as the Mastodons tied it at 8. A 6-1 run just a few points later put the Mastodons up for good at 16-12. It started with a kill from Emmanuel Jurineack before the Mastodons forced the Firebirds into five errors in six attempts. At 22-21, the Mastodons got a block from Carrillo and Walker to bring up set point. Carthage held off two, but served into the net to put the Mastodons up 2-0. Purdue Fort Wayne hit .429 in the second set.
The final set was as closely contested, as the Mastodons took a 22-18 lead after a kill from Jurineack, but Carthage brought it back within one after holding off a pair of match points. Mark Frazier put the exclamation point on the night, sending a ball deep into the Carthage back line. It landed on the end line and was upheld despite a Carthage challenge.
Frazier finished the night with 10 kills, including four in both sets two and three without an error. Diedrich led all attackers with 13 kills on .556 hitting, his most efficient outing since February of last season.
Division III All-Americans Gene McNulty (40 assists) and Carter Schmidt (12 kills) led the Firebirds.
The Mastodons will be back in action Jan. 20 against first-year program Missouri S&T.