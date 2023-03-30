The Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team picked up a MIVA win Thursday at the Gates Center, defeating Quincy 3-1 (17-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21).
On the final point of the match, Sergio Carrillo recorded the 3,000th assist of his career. He is one of three active players of any level in the NCAA to reach the milestone.
Jon Diedrich finished with 16 kills and 10 digs for his first double-double of the season. Bryce Walker finished with nine kills on a .429 hitting clip. Diedrich, Walker, Carrillo and Mark Frazier all had two aces apiece. The Mastodons' service pressure evened the playing field, as they led in aces 9-2, while only committing 12 errors from the service line.
Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 15-10 and 6-5 in MIVA play. Quincy falls to 7-16, 0-11. The Mastodons will play host to Lindenwood at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Mastodons will honor Noah Melendez, Carrillo and Carlos Mercado prior to the match for Senior Night.