The Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team saw its two-match winning steak end Saturday as the Mastodons fell to No. 8 Loyola 3-2 (22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12) at Gentile Arena in Chicago.
The Mastodons (12-5, 3-4 MIVA) next head to Hawaii for the Outrigger Challenge to face No. 1 Hawaii, No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 Penn State.
Three Mastodons finished with double-digit kills: Mark Frazier had a team-best 12. Jon Diedrich recorded 11 with two aces. Bryce Walker had 10 kills and four aces. As a team, the 'Dons had 10 aces to Loyola's six. The Mastodons had a 46-39 dig advantage, with Diedrich and Zach Solomon both recording eight.
Parker Van Buren had a match-high 20 kills for Loyola, which improved to 14-2 (7-0 MIVA).