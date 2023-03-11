The Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team went 0-3 in the Outrigger Invitational, losing to No. 3 Penn State 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-16) Saturday on the final day of the event in Honolulu.
Saturday's match on the island was one-sided throughout. The Nittany Lions never trailed at any point in the match.
Carlos Mercado had a team-high six kills and five digs. Mark Frazier also had five digs.
The Mastdons (12-8) previously lost 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-16) to No. 2 UCLA on Friday and 3-0 (27-25, 25-13, 25-20) to the No. 1 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Thursday.
On Friday, Frazier had a team-high nine kills with a .533 hitting percentage. Wilmer Hernandez finished with a match-high six digs.
In Thursday's match, Carlos Mercado played arguably the best match of his career. The Puerto Rico native finished with a career-high nine kills. Bryce Walker had five kills in his first six attempts, then finished with nine kills and three aces.