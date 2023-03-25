The Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball lost 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22) at Lewis on Saturday in a MIVA match in Romeoville, Illinois.
Lewis out-hit the Mastodons .269 to .093. Lewis had 20 service errors and five aces, the Mastodons with 16 errors and three aces. Jon Diedrich had two of the aces.
Diedrich finished with a team-high 14 kills. Lewis had 15 kills from Max Roquet.
Purdue Fort Wayne and Lewis now both have records of 14-10, 5-5 MIVA. The Mastodons will return home for their final homestand of the regular season with Quincy and Lindenwood on Thursday and Saturday.