Panna Ratkai had 20 kills in Purdue Fort Wayne's 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-19) loss to Miami (Ohio) on Friday in the opening day of the Purdue Fort Wayne Invitational Presented by Hyatt Place.
Ratkai had her 20 kills on an efficient .325 hitting percentage. She had eight kills in the opening set, when the Mastodons were at their best. After Miami went up 19-13, the Mastodons rattled off a 12-2 run that gave them a 1-0 lead. This run included three kills from Ratkai and two from Nicole Jones and Maggie Castleman. The Mastodons hit a scorching .316 in the opening frame.
After the Mastodons and RedHawks were tied at 21, the visitors got three points in a row to force set point. The Mastodons held off two, but could not come all the way back. Set three was all Miami, as the Redhawks never allowed the Mastodons to get a run going.
Miami went up in set four 12-9 and never trailed again. The Mastodons had a 3-0 run late to cut the lead to 23-19, but the RedHawks scored the final two points, ending on an ace.
Castleman backed up Ratkai's match-high 20 kills with 12 of her own. LonDynn Betts and Becky Barrett had 14 and 12 digs, respectively.
Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 5-5. Miami improves to 4-7. The Mastodons will kick off day two of the Purdue Fort Wayne Invitational at 11 a.m. Saturday against the SIUE Cougars, who went 2-0 to start the tournament. The Redhawks will play their last match of the weekend at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday against Valparaiso.