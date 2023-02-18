Jon Diedrich tied a career high with 28 kills, but it came in a losing effort Saturday as the Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team fell to No. 11 Ball State 3-2 (25-20, 24-26, 25-22, 19-25, 15-8) at the Gates Center.
It was a rematch of last season's Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association championship match and the Cardinals picked up the win again. Ball State out-hit the Mastodons .231 to .184, but the most dangerous hitter on the court was Diedrich. He earned his 28 kills by hitting .291 on 55 swings. He also added six digs.
The Mastodons (10-4, 1-3 MIVA) held a 6-3 advantage in aces with Mark Frazier recording two aces to go with his nine kills. Zach Solomon dished out 47 assists.
The Mastodons limited MIVA Preseason Player of the Year Kaleb Jenness to 14 kills on .195 hitting, but blocking was the story of the match, as Ball State (7-5, 2-2 MIVA) recorded 26.5 blocks. That mark was the third-most in a National Collegiate volleyball match in the rally scoring era.
The Mastodons are back in action Wednesday at McKendree.