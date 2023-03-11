The Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team dropped to 0-2 at the Outrigger Invitational in Honolulu on Friday with 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-16) loss to No. 2 UCLA. The Mastodons (12-7) lost to the No. 1 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 3-0 (27-25, 25-13, 25-20) late Thursday.
On Friday, Mark Frazier had a team-high nine kills with a .533 hitting percentage. Wilmer Hernandez finished with a match-high six digs.
In Thursday's match, Carlos Mercado played arguably the best match of his career. The Puerto Rico native finished with a career-high nine kills. Bryce Walker had five kills in his first six attempts, then finished with nine kills and three aces.
The Mastodons will wrap up their appearance in the Outrigger Invitational with a match against No. 3 Penn State at 9 p.m. today.