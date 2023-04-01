Behind 16 kills from Carlos Mercado, the Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team picked up a 3-1 win on Senior Night on Saturday over Lindenwood 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17).
The seniors were the story of the match: Mercado's 16 kills marked a new career-high, and he added five digs, two aces and a block; Sergio Carrillo registered a double-double with 38 assists and 11 digs; and Noah Melendez had dive digs in the backcourt. Mercado, Carrillo and Melendez were honored before the match for the time they spent as Mastodons.
While the seniors honored were certainly in the spotlight, the rising seniors were equally as important in the match. Jon Diedrich registered 14 kills and an ace with an efficient .310 hitting performance and Bryce Walker had eight kills, three aces and three blocks with an even more effective .412 hitting clip.
The Mastodons' pressure from the service line was a large contributing factor to the win. PFW had 10 aces and 11 errors from the line. The 10 aces tied a season-high.
With the win, Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 16-10 and 7-5 in the MIVA, guaranteeing the most MIVA wins since 2019. Lindenwood falls to 9-11, 6-6. The Mastodons now hold the tiebreaker against Lindenwood and a two-match lead over Lewis with two matches left to play in the regular season. Purdue Fort Wayne will have a chance to clinch a home tournament game with matches at Ohio State on Thursday and Ball State on April 8.