The Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team bounced back from a loss Friday with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-18) win over Quincy in MIVA action on Saturday in Quincy, Illinois.
The Mastodons (10-2, 1-1 MIVA) used a 7-0 run to jump out to an early 9-2 lead over the Hawks in set one. PFW got two kills from Axel Melendez Watts and one from each of Jon Diedrich and Mark Fraizer. There was also an ace from Diedrich in the run. The Mastodons held around this seven-point lead until the 5-1 finishing run that saw Bryce Walker get three kills and a block.
Quincy led early in set two, but a quick 4-0 run for the Mastodons put them back in front 12-9 with a pair of aces from Frazier. The sophomore pin hitter had another ace in his next service rotation. Walker had a kill then Diedrich had a solo block to end the second set.
In the third set, the Mastodons led 8-7 before going on a 7-1 run that saw Sergio Carrillo go for three kills and Walker ace the Hawks. Melendez Watts had his best set of the night, registering four kills on seven swings.
Carrillo tallied 33 assists to lead the Mastodons to a .341 hitting percentage. Diedrich finished with a match-high 12 kills on a .379 hitting percentage. Melendez led the match with seven digs.
The Mastodons return home for a pair of MIVA matches next week with Ohio State and Ball State coming to the Summit City on Thursday and Saturday.