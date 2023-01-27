Sergio Carrillo dished out 30 assists as Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball won its fourth straight match 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-12 ) over Sacred Heart on the Arnie Ball Court. The Mastodons' offense rolled to a .368 clip for the match, their highest this season. Mark Fraizer had 13 kills with a .500 hitting clip. Purdue Fort Wayne (5-1) was also dominant from the service line, acing the Pioneers nine times while only committing nine errors. Jon Diedrich and Bryce Walker led the Mastodons with five digs each. Ryan Steponaitis had four kills with a .600 hitting clip. This is the Mastodons' best start to a season since 2018.