Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball won the DC Challenge on Saturday with a 3-2 (20-25, 25-22, 29-31, 25-22, 17-15) victory over George Mason. There were 50 ties and 26 lead changes in the two-hour and 42-minute contest in Fairfax, Virginia.
The Mastodons (8-1) were down 11-7 in the final set before rallying behind Jon Diedrich. Diedrich had yet to register a kill to that point in the fifth set, but he had four kills and an ace in the 10-4 finishing run.
Diedrich finished with 27 kills and hit .377 on 53 swings. He added five blocks (three solo), four digs and two aces. His 27 kills are the most in a match for him since his first match as a collegiate player.
After George Mason took the first set, the Patriots led 21-19 in set two and were nearing a 2-0 start to the match. Bryce Walker took over from that point, however. He had three blocks and a kill on the 7-1 run to even up the match. Davey Singer served the Mastodons back into the match.
Walker nearly willed the Mastodons to a third set win as well. On George Mason set point at 28-27, he had back-to-back kills to bring up set point for the Mastodons, but the Patriots got a 3-0 push to close the set and take a 2-1 lead. There were no blocks either way in the third set, but both teams still hit under .300, in large part to the defense. Noah Melendez had five of his match-high 13 digs in the third.
Diedrich had nine more kills in the fourth set. Purdue Fort Wayne overcame a 5-0 Patriot run in set four to go up 13-11 by going on its own 5-0 run. The Mastodon run included a kill and block from Diedrich, a block from Walker and Sergio Carrillo and a red card on the home team. Then Diedrich sent the match to a fifth with another kill.
Purdue Fort Wayne had 52 digs, its most since the regular season finale of 2022. The Mastodons out-blocked the Patriots 15-11.
Carrillo finished with 48 assists, pacing the Mastodons to a .275 hitting percentage. The Patriots hit .233. Wilmer Hernandez had a career-high 12 digs and Mark Frazier added a career-high of nine. Walker tied his career-high with seven blocks to go with his season-high 14 kills.
The Mastodons visit Maryville for an 8 p.m. match Wednesday. MIVA play opens two days later at Lindenwood.