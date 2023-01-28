The Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team picked up its fifth win in a row Saturday, beating Queens 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-21) on Arnie Ball Court.
Purdue Fort Wayne improved to 6-1 and all six wins have been 3-0 sweeps, extending their best start to a season since 2018.
The Mastodons were led by Jon Diedrich and Mark Frazier, who had had 15 and 13 kills, with Diedrich hitting an efficient .414.
The Mastodons finished with 10.5 blocks, led by six from Ryan Steponaitis and five from Diedrich and Frazier.