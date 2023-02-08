Jon Diedrich tied his career-high with four aces and Bryce Walker had five as the Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball won its eighth-straight match Wednesday, sweeping Maryville 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-17) in St. Louis. The Mastodons had a season-high 10 aces.
Purdue Fort Wayne (9-1) hit .353 as a team (36-12-68). It is the sixth time this season that the Mastodons have hit over .300. Walker finished with seven kills on 10 attempts, five blocks, five aces and three digs. Diedrich had a match-high 10 kills.
The Mastodons open MIVA play at 8 p.m. Friday at Lindenwood.