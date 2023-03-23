Mark Frazier set career highs in kills (19) and digs (13) to help Purdue Fort Wayne win a Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association match over McKendree 3-2 (25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 24-26, 15-13) on Thursday at the Gates Center.
Frazier hit .304 on his way to a match-high 19 kills. He also had four blocks and an ace. He was one of three 'Dons with double-digit kills. Jon Diedrich added 14 kills and six blocks. Carlos Mercado finished with 11 kills. Noah Melendez added 11 digs.
The Mastodons improved to 14-9 (5-4 MIVA). McKendree fell to 6-11 (1-9 MIVA). The Mastodons continue MIVA play on Saturday with a trip to Romeoville, Illinois, to play Lewis.