Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball's three-set streak continued as it beat Mount Olive 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 27-25) in the DC Challenge on Friday in Fairfax, Virginia.
Purdue Fort Wayne (7-1) has now won six matches in a row, all in 3-0 fashion.
The Mastodons used a balanced attack to take down the Trojans. Jon Diedrich (11), Mark Frazier (10), Hernandez (6) and Bryce Walker (6) split the majority of the kill load. Noah Melendez dug out a season-high 10 Trojans attacks. The Mastodons' 29 digs were also a season-high.
The Mastodons will play George Mason at 7:30 p.m. today.