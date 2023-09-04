The Purdue Fort Wayne women's golf team had one of its best 54-hole scores in program history as the Mastodons shot 315-309-302-926 at the A-Ga-Ming Invitational in Kewadin, Michigan. The Mastodons' 926 stands as the fourth-best 54-hole score in program history.
Anna Olafsdottir shot 75 in her final round to finish in a tie for 15th at 224. Adrienne Rohwedder finished with a 233 to tie for 40th. Olivia Jang was one spot behind Rohwedder at 44th, shooting 234 in her first collegiate tournament. Fellow freshman Lillie Cone moved up eight spots on the leaderboard after her final round of 74. She finished with a 235 to tie for 45th.
Arny Dagsdottir competed as an individual, shooting 236 to tie for 48th. Hunar Mittal rounded out the lineup in her first action as a college student-athlete, shooting 248 to take sole possession of 67th place.
Purdue Fort Wayne took 10th as a team.
Abilene Christian took the team title at 861 and Oakland's Bridget Boczar won the individual title with a 206.