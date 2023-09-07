Both Reitano sisters scored in Purdue Fort Wayne's 2-2 tie with Eastern Michigan on Thursday at the Hefner Soccer Complex.
The Mastodons went up in the 20th minute when Morgan Reitano scored her third goal of the season. The goal was assisted by Bella Reitano and Lizzie Haub.
EMU responded with a goal in the 20th minute. Olivia Sipsock broke through the Mastodon defense to score. The tally was assisted by Kate Robinson. It ended the Mastodon defense's scoreless streak at a school-record 369 minutes.
Bella Reitano put the Mastodons up 2-1 with a goal in the 59th minute. It capped a flurry of Mastodon shots to start the second half. She ripped a shot from well over 20 yards out to put the Mastodons up. It was her first goal of the season.
EMU tied it in the 72nd minute when Maddie O'Farrell scored off a Kate Robinson corner kick.
The result extends Purdue Fort Wayne's undefeated streak at home to 13 matches.
Purdue Fort Wayne is now 3-2-2. EMU is 0-4-3.
The Mastodons head to Mount Pleasant, Michigan, to face another MAC foe at 1 p.m. Sunday against Central Michigan.