The Purdue Fort Wayne women's soccer team fell 2-1 to the SIUE Cougars on Friday night in Edwardsville, Illinois.
SIUE went up 2-0 in the opening 10 minutes. Kasey Neidhardt and Taryn Moore scored for the Cougars.
Four minutes after the Cougars' second goal, the Mastodons scored. Morgan Reitano was in close and found contact with the post. She found the rebound and sent it to Rylee Vruggink to tap in for the goal.
Midway through the second half, Reitano was fouled outside the box, setting up a pair of set pieces. Neither resulted in a shot, but both had battles for possession inside the box deep in SIUE territory.
With 15 minutes left, Reitano ripped a shot from outside the 18 that was knocked away. It led to a corner kick, but Purdue Fort Wayne could not capitalize.
SIUE and Purdue Fort Wayne both move to 1-2. The Mastodons will be back in action Sunday at Southern Indiana.