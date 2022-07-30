DETROIT – He grew up only about four hours away, just outside Toronto, in Richland Hill, Ontario, but Taylor Pendrith never came to the Detroit area as a kid. Well, at least not to play golf.
He did come here once, actually – to pitch in the Junior League World Series in Taylor, where, as he recalls, his team got smoked because the American kids were a little bit older and so much bigger and stronger.
Pendrith is getting his revenge this week at Detroit Golf Club, where for four holes in Friday’s second round, he was pitching a perfect game, en route to a 7-under 65 that gave him the lead by one stroke over Tony Finau at the halfway point of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Pendrith is one of several PGA Tour rookies on the leader board, along with his playing partner Lee Hodges (12 under), Cameron Young (10 under) and Sahith Theegala (9 under). For the first four holes Friday, Pendrith and Hodges matched each other, birdie for birdie. Hodges shot 66.
“It was great,” Pendrith said. “You kind of build off that. The starts that we had were awesome. It kind of set the tone for the round and both of us were just trying to make as many birdies as we could.”
PGA Tour vets Russell Henley and past British Open winner Stewart Cink were tied with Young at 10 under, while former Masters champion Adam Scott, world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay and Si Woo Kim were part of a six-way logjam at 9 under.
Pendrith, at 15 under, set the 36-hole scoring record, which was established in the inaugural playing of the Rocket by eventual champion Nate Lashley, at 14 under. Finau matched that an hour before Pendrith finished off his round.
For Pendrith, being in Detroit is special for a couple of reasons. For starters, the proximity to his hometown has him well-supported this week – he’s been serenaded with, “Oh, Canada,” by the galleries here. Then there’s the biggest reason: This is just his third tournament since The Players Championship in March. He suffered a stress fracture in a rib on his left side and couldn’t even touch a club for 12 months.
LPGA: In Irvine, Scotland, Lydia Ko shot a second straight 7-under 65 to lead by two strokes after two rounds of the Scottish Open.
Ko, who finished strongly at the Evian Championship last week to tie for third place, remains bogey-free heading into the weekend.
To start her back nine, from the first hole, the New Zealander had three birdies in four holes before an eagle at No. 5. She then birdied her last hole to move to 14 under.
American golfer Lilia Vu shot 67 and was alone in second place. Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea was in third place on 11 under after a 64.
DP WORLD: In St. Andrews, Scotland, American golfer Sean Crocker retained his one-stroke lead at the Hero Open after shooting 6-under 66 in the second round of the European tour event Friday.
The star of the second day, however, was Ewen Ferguson after the Scot made 11 birdies – including seven in eight holes on the back nine – in a bogey-free 61 at Fairmont St. Andrews.
Crocker backed up his opening-round 63 and was 15 under for the tournament as he goes for a wire-to-wire win.
LIV: In Bedminster, New Jersey, Henrik Stenson had a happy return to golf after being removed as European Ryder Cup captain, making eight birdies in his LIV Golf Invitational debut for a 7-under 64 to share the lead with Patrick Reed.
Phil Mickelson’s return to the area wasn’t entirely happy. As he was teeing off at Trump National Bedminster, a spectator yelled out, “Do it for the Saudi royal family!”
Mickelson shot 75.