In the midst of the deafening comings and goings of dozens of teams and hundreds of players at the State Wars United States Roller Hockey Championships, kids excitedly show off green lanyards dotted with what passes for precious jewelry at this event: Pins recognizing different teams at the tournament.
The pins are a significant piece of the experience for the kids who have come to compete in the two-week showcase at SportONE Parkview Icehouse, which has moved on to younger divisions early this week after the PAMA Pro level held its championship game Sunday night. The young players treat the pins as part trophy, part souvenir and part bargaining chip for other, rarer pins.
As parents mill about and try to keep track of the tons of equipment each player brings to the tournament, the kids are more likely to be comparing pins with their fellow players and making high-stakes deals for ones they don’t already have, part of a thriving barter system that keeps the players occupied and engaged during the wait between games.
At the center of it all is Jane Okada, known to many of the players and parents as “Pin Lady,” as denoted by the signage draped over the table from which she sells the pins. Okada, whose son has played in State Wars for years, has been attending the event and facilitating the pin trade since 2005, when she made pins for her son’s team from Ohio and gave them away to players from the teams they played against. She borrowed the idea from when her son participated in Team USA and players collected and traded pins from other countries.
“The parents were so excited,” Okada said of that first foray into pin-trading. “It was great and I just went from there. ... Now it’s gone crazy. I think it’s special and people are enjoying it.”
Nearly two decades after bringing a set of pins for her son’s team to State Wars to give away, Okada has settled into a yearly routine: First, she designs a unique pin for each state or region from which a team is participating, choosing a theme for the pin which matches that location.
One of the most popular this year is for a team from Illinois. It’s shaped like a pizza box and flips up to reveal a pizza on the inside with “DEEP DISH HOCKEY” emblazoned on it. Then she adds in a reference to State Wars and the year the event is being held. Okada also makes a pin for the overall event each year; this year’s is in green and black and in the shape of a roller hockey skate. It reads “State Wars Hockey Est. 2005” across the wheels.
Once she has the design for each pin, she makes them available for pre-order to the corresponding teams, so the players can have a handful to trade away once they get to the event. Once State Wars rolls around, she sets up a table just inside the door at the arena and lays out pins for each of the teams at the event, plus pins from past years, for the kids to pore over.
She is willing to sell the pins for a nominal fee – a few dollars at most – but she would rather the players trade among themselves.
“That’s the part I love,” said Okada, who also brings with her the lanyards, so players can display all of their pins at once and facilitate trades, and special booklets for collections which have outgrown a single lanyard. “The most important thing is it gets people to talk to one another. They’re not on their phones, they’re not doing video games, and it gets the parents to talk to each other, too.”
And not all pins are created equal.
“Sometimes we don’t make as many of a certain pin, because we want to give the kids something fun, challenging to do,” she says. “Or if I’ve sold out of it it could become ‘rare.’ ”
As Okada speaks, a player comes up and offers her $15 for a Harry Potter pin, a special pin she made last year when a team from England competed. Unfortunately for the prospective buyer, she doesn’t have any in stock. Undaunted, the player sets out to try to find someone with whom he can trade for it.
“It’s cool watching them and their little brains and how it works,” said Joselyn Miller of York, Pennsylvania, who helped her 9-year-old son, Landon Miller, mount the pins he had collected on one of the booklets. “They’re just bargaining. It’s like, this one’s rare so some people are trying to get two pins for this one pin and it’s just funny how they learn to do that.”
Among the crowd of traders thronging near Okada’s table, one player asks another: “What will you give me for this one?” motioning to a pin on his lanyard. A companion of the potential seller suggests one which he believes would make an equal trade.
The potential seller protests: “No, no, that’s my favorite one!”
The bargaining continues.