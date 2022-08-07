A victory in the girls team competition lifted Pine Valley Country Club to the combined team championship at the 60th Fort Wayne City Swim Meet, held July 29-31 at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium at South Side. The win marked the seventh straight year Pine Valley claimed the combined title.
“I think in the end, it helps our club, our membership and our entire pool,” Pine Valley coach Kata Harmon said of the club’s seven consecutive championships. “I love knowing that our team is strong and we build kids that are going to become great swimmers when they’re older.”
The Pine Valley girls edged Pocahontas Swim Club, 1,236.5-1,208, with Autumn Ridge Swim Club amassing 1,135 points to take third. Orchard Ridge Country Club earned 1,387 points to win the boys team competition, followed by Pine Valley (1,143.5) and Pocahontas (1,040.5).
Pine Valley amassed 2,380 points overall in the combined team standings, with Pocahontas (2,248.5), Orchard Ridge (2,140), Autumn Ridge (1,916) and Arlington Park (1,320) rounding out the top five.
“You have a legacy to uphold, and not just in the fact that we want to win, but we have a big group behind us to represent,” Pine Valley coach Kahler Goldsmith said. “We try to emphasize to the kids it’s about how we handle ourselves and represent teams that came before us.”
And the Pine Valley swimmers – particularly in the 9-10 and 11-12 age groups – drew credit from Goldsmith for their efforts throughout the weekend. Both the boys and girls in both age groups claimed top point honors, helping propel Pine Valley to the overall championship.
“Our middle group, they went out of their way to really do a lot for us,” Goldsmith said. “They really came and did what they had to do. We want to make sure we’re having fun the whole time.
“We put a lot of emphasis not just on what they learn through the summer, but also having fun, and I think that pays off in the end.”
Homestead graduate and IUPUI-bound Demetri Panagiotou set a meet record in the ages 15 and over 50-meter breaststroke. Panagiotou’s finals time of 29.21 seconds bested teammate Hayden Lynam by over a second. Orchard Ridge dominated the event, as the club posted the top seven qualifying times in the preliminary round and claimed nine of the top 10 spots in the final standings.