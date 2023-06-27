With Fort Wayne FC qualifying for the USL League Two playoffs following Sunday’s 4-0 victory over Cleveland Force SC at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, the club faces a new challenge – namely, preparing for postseason play while still focusing on the three remaining Valley Division contests.
And if Toledo Villa FC doesn’t win its match Tuesday at FC Buffalo,Fort Wayne (7-0-2) could clinch the Valley Division title with a win over last-place Dayton Dutch Lions FC tonight at Bishop D’Arcy. FWFC has shut out five consecutive opponents, going 4-0-1 in that stretch, winning its last three matches by an identical 4-0 scoreline, starting June 14 against Dayton.
The postseason preparation could include home playoff games, as Fort Wayne submitted a bid to the USL2 office to serve as one of eight host sites for the first two rounds of playoffs, scheduled for July 21 and July 23.
“When you look at the other divisions, we are really located in a great spot that makes it convenient for everybody,” Fort Wayne FC club operations director Laurie Perolio said. “I think it helps (the bid) be even more attractive since we already are a host city for a variety of sports and tournaments.”
Each of the four conferences in USL2 – Eastern, Southern, Central and Western – will hold conference quarterfinal and semifinal matches on July 21 and 23. The next weekend, two sites will host two conference championship matches on July 28, along with one national semifinal July 30. The USL2 national championship is slated for Aug. 5 at a location to be determined.
While USL2 has yet to announce seeding for the postseason, the league weighs travel concerns when completing its bracket. Last season, the Valley Division was paired with the Great Lakes Division. Currently, the Flint City Bucks (7-0-1, 22 points) lead the way in the Great Lakes, with three teams separated by two points for the second and final playoff spot.
In the other two Central Conference divisions, the Heartland Division features two teams – Chicago City SC and Des Moines Menace – with a combined 16-1-0 record, while the top five teams in the Deep North Division are separated by six points.
Teams interested in playing host to the first two rounds faced a June 16 deadline to submit their bid. Those bids include the cost of hotel rooms for all three teams traveling to the host site. According to Perolio, USL2 should announce the selected host sites this week, with bids determined by a number of criteria, including regular season record, attendance, venue capacity and history of serving as a host site.
In addition to the costs associated with hosting, the advancing teams also must handle the possibility of losing players that return to their college team for preseason training.
“We know that college coaches want some of these players back, and that’s bound to happen,” Perolio said. “There’s a lot of dedication here, and they want to see where (the playoffs take) them. A lot of these guys, they’re playing college soccer, but to them, this is something bigger. You’ll see guys making decisions.
“I think that’s also where (coach and sporting director) Mike (Avery) has to talk to these coaches as well to let them know where things are at. He respects their programs too, and it has to be a gentle walk. I think a lot of the college coaches understand. We feel like we’ve made major steps. You just have to hope and pray everybody keeps believing in you.”