Notes for tonight TinCaps game from the TinCaps media staff:
Who: TinCaps (17-25) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (20-22)
When: 7:05 p.m.
Where: Parkview Field
Starting pitchers: RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Jacob Watters (No. 26 Athletics prospect)
Radio: 1380, 100.9 FM
Last night: TinCaps left fielder Justin Farmer hit a 2-run bomb and drove in 3 runs, capping off a huge 5-run 6th inning to beat Lansing, 8-1.
Mountaineer matchup: Ryan Bergert and Jacob Watters were teammates at West Virginia in 2020 and ’21, with Bergert being a class ahead… West Virginia is currently ranked 21st in the country, after earning a share of the Big 12’s regular season title. WVU is having arguably its best season in program history, catapulting up to No. 6 nationally last week.
Hot TinCaps: The TinCaps have won 2 in a row, 4 of 5, and 7 of their last 10 games… Tonight the ‘Caps have a chance for their first 3-game home winning streak of the year (only other 3W came with 1 home + 2 on road).
Better than their record: Based off their -7 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 20-22 record (3 games better than their actual mark)… In contrast, the Lugnuts have the worst run differential in the league (-42), and are 3 games better than their 17-25 projection… The ‘Caps are 2-6 in 1-run games, while the ‘Nuts are 9-3 in those instances.
Bullpen turnaround: Through the first 30 games of the year (10-20 record), the TinCaps bullpen had a collective 4.65 ERA, ranking 9th out of 12 in the Midwest League. Over their last 12 games (7-5), they have a 3.71 ERA (6th)… Individually, Bobby Milacki has gone 7 consecutive appearances (17 innings) without allowing an earned run (just 1 unearned), while Ethan Routzahn has gone 3 straight scoreless (7 innings).
Ryan Bergert: Among MWL pitchers who’ve thrown at least 25 innings, ranks 7th in ERA (2.16).
Jackson Merrill: MLB.com’s No. 14 overall prospect (highest ranked in MWL)… In 15 games in May, slashing .313 / .328 / .469 (.797 OPS)… 9thlowest K% in MWL (14%).
Marcos Castanon: 13-game on-base streak… In MWL, ranks 8th in RBIs (23), 7th in R (25), 9th in HR (5), and 10th in H (38).
Nathan Martorella: In MWL, ranks 3rd in games (41), tied for 1st in HR (7), 2nd in RBIs (31), 5th in R (27), 5th in SLG (.503), 5th in BB (27), 6th in OPS (.896) and wRC+ (156).
Carlos Luis: 7-game hitting streak… Over last 9 games since May 11, slashing .361 / .395 / .556 (.951 OPS)… In MWL, 6th in BB/K (1.07) and 6thlowest K% (12%).
Justin Farmer: 5-game hitting streak… Over last 13 games since May 13, slashing .333 / .417 / .476 (.893 OPS).
Jakob Marsee: Along with Peoria’s Nathan Church, 1 of only 2 players in the Midwest League to appear in every game so far this season… 18-game on-base streak ended Saturday.. In the MWL, ranks 2nd in runs (33), 4th in walks (33; 18% BB%), and 5th in stolen bases (13)… 10th best BB/K (0.92)… Has 7 tickets out tonight for family and even more the next couple days.
Joshua Mears: 5-game on-base streak… 4 games in a row with an RBI.