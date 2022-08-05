The TinCaps have opened their series against the South Bend Cubs with back-to-back narrow losses, falling 5-4 Tuesday and 3-1 Thursday to drop back to four games below .500 and put their streak of four straight unbeaten series in jeopardy. To extend that stretch to five, Fort Wayne would have to win at least three of the next four games, starting with tonight's matchup at Parkview Field.
Tonight is a special night at the downtown stadium as the TinCaps will go by a different moniker: the Manzanas Luchadores ("Fighting Apples" in Spanish). The change, which includes a new logo, modeled after Lucha Libre freestyle wrestling, is part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa De Diversión" (or "Fun Cup") series, designed to embrace the local Latino/Hispanic communities Among the unique aspects of tonight's game will be international players taking the field with the flags of their native countries in hand; pregame interviews with players in Spanish on the Parkview Field video board; and dance group Amaneceres de Mexico performing outside the stadium before the game. The Cubs will also wear specialty uniforms as the "Calbritos Maldichos" ("Cursed Goats") for the next three games.
On the field, the Manzanas Luchadores will be led by pitcher Ryan Bergert, who is now the Padres' No. 13 prospect, according to Fangraphs, following the flurry of trades the big-league club made earlier this week. Bergert is 2-7 with a 6.09 ERA and he has had a propensity to give up the long ball, surrendering eight in his last seven starts. His walk and strikeout numbers have been decent, however, and he has whiffed 14 against just two walks in 10 1/3 innings over his last two starts. As always for Bergert, the key will be his second time through the order. Often this season he has flown through the early innings only to run into trouble when the opposing lineup turns over.
The Cubs will counter Fort Wayne's 22-year-old right-hander with one of their own: Luis Devers. Devers has spent most of the season at Low-A Myrtle Beach and he dominated there, going 9-3 with a 2.58 ERA and an excellent 5.36 K/BB rate. He earned a promotion to South Bend in early July and has been just as good at the higher level, giving up a solitary earned run in five appearances (two starts) covering 21 2/3 innings. He has only walked three in those games against 15 strikeouts and opponents are hitting just .193. Devers isn't a particularly hard thrower, but he has a changeup and sinker with big downward movement. The TinCaps could also struggle with a soft-tosser after seeing a pair of pitchers who touched the high-90s Thursday.
Devers will face a Fort Wayne lineup which managed only four hits Thursday, though two of those came with the game on the line in the ninth inning. Outfielder Joshua Mears comes in riding a seven-game hitting streak and nearly added another home run Thursday with a flyout to the wall. It will also be the High-A debut for newly-called-up Fort Wayne first baseman Carlos Luis, who hit .319 with a .390 OBP in Low-A this year.
If Fort Wayne is going to notch its first win in the series, it will likely need to do a better job of containing Cubs leadoff hitter Pete Crow-Armstrong, who went 3 for 5 with an RBI, a run scored and two stolen bases Thursday. Crow-Armstrong is one of Chicago's best prospects and has been all over the field for South Bend in this series. He robbed Agustin Ruiz of extra bases with an ESPN-worthy catch in center Thursday on which he leaped and slammed back-first into the wall, but was able to hold on to the ball. Limit him and the Cubs are much less formidable, though that's far easier said than done.