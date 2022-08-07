The TinCaps and South Bend Cubs split a doubleheader Saturday night at Parkview Field, leaving the teams with only one matchup remaining in the 18-game season series between the in-state rivals.
The Cubs, who lead the Midwest League West Division, have won 10 of the first 17 games and so have already clinched a season-series victory. Both teams have won one of the first two six-game series and the Cubs can win the third today with a victory, while the TinCaps can get a split if they take the finale this afternoon. For Fort Wayne, a win today would also extend its four-series unbeaten streak to a season-best five.
With that on the line, the TinCaps plan to send 25-year-old right-hander Jose Espada to the mound for a spot start. Espada has mostly been a reliever since the start of the 2019 season (he has made only five starts since then), but he started Tuesday in place of ace Robert Gasser, who was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in the deal that brought Josh Hader to San Diego. Espada worked four innings in that spot start and while he gave up four runs (three earned) and served up a pair of home runs, he did strike out six without a walk and earned himself another opportunity today. After a difficult first outing with the TinCaps on July 7 (the Padres signed him in free agency in early July), Espada turned in three excellent long relief outings, striking out 10 in seven shutout innings all told and giving up only two hits (though he did walk three and hit two). He took the loss Tuesday in what turned into a bullpen game for the TinCaps, who used fellow long relievers Gabe Morales and Luis Madrazo for a couple of innings each in relief of Espada. The trio combined for 16 strikeouts and one walk, but the TinCaps lost 5-4. Fort Wayne might try a similar strategy today, though 24-year-old reliever Keegan Collett, who was promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday, is still waiting for his first appearance with the TinCaps and could be an option out of the 'pen, as well. He struck out more than 16 hitters per nine innings at Low-A.
The Cubs will counter Espada with 22-year-old right-hander Daniel Palencia, Chicago's No. 22 prospect according to Fangraphs, who was acquired by the organization in a trade with the Athletics for Andrew Chafin last summer. Palencia stands just 5-foot-11, but touches 99 mph with his fastball. This season, he's 1-2 with a 4.40 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) across 57 1/3 innings. If you do the math, he doesn't often pitch deep into games, so expect his outing to go about four innings at most today. The Venezuelan has 72 strikeouts in those 57 1/3 innings, but has also walked 28 and hit six batters. He pitched twice against the TinCaps in a series in April – a different century by MiLB standards – and combined to give up one run in 5 2/3 innings while surrendering three hits and striking out nine, though he did walk eight in those appearances. Here's what Fangraphs had to say about him:
"Palencia is a squat young man with a longer arm action, but he has feel for creating bat-missing breaking ball depth and he obviously has a huge arm. He’ll also occasionally add a double-pump to his leg kick to mess with hitters’ timing. His bread-and-butter is his upper-90s four-seamer and his vertical knuckle-curve, but his mix also features a less-developed changeup, and a cutter that flashes above-average, though he’s yet to show he can consistently locate either."
Palencia will face a Fort Wayne lineup featuring Joshua Mears once again in the No. 6 slot. Mears has a hit in nine of his last 10 games, including a pair of homers, and has also flown out to the wall twice in this series. He's been much more discerning than he was early in the season and drew a bases-loaded walk Saturday during a three-run TinCaps rally in Game 1 of the doubleheader.
Leading off for Fort Wayne is Jarryd Dale, who is riding a 12-game on-base streak. Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has eight hits in the first five games of the series, including a pair of three-hit performances and a home run (off Espada on Tuesday), leads off for the Cubs.