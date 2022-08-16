The TinCaps left town last week for a six-game series against the Lake County Captains with a puncher's chance of reaching the Midwest League postseason after going unbeaten in five consecutive series.
Today, they return to Fort Wayne all but eliminated from playoff contention after getting swept in the six-game series by the Captains, who have now won nine in a row and have leapt into the lead in the East Division. Fort Wayne's six-game losing streak is its longest of the season and it is now 10 games behind the Captains with 24 games left. It would take little short of a miracle to make the playoffs now.
The TinCaps return to Parkview Field tonight for the start of their second-to-last home series of the season, a six-game set against the last-place Dayton Dragons, who are 12-28 in the second half after fumbling away the first-half division title. The TinCaps won 2 of 3 against them in late July and and the Dragons have also lost five in a row, making this a battle of two teams badly in need of a slump-busting victory.
Fort Wayne will send right-hander Efraín Contreras to the mound for tonight's series-opener, which will get underway at 6:35 p.m. The 22-year-old right-hander is coming off easily his best start of the season: three scoreless, hitless innings in which he struck out four and walked just one. He has thrown five consecutive scoreless innings and has back-to-back shutout outings after notching just one in his first 11 games this season. He is unlikely to work deep into the game tonight – or any start the rest of the season as he returns from Tommy John surgery – so look for either Gabe Morales or Luis Madrazo to come out of the bullpen and make a multi-inning appearance. Fort Wayne's top long reliever, Edwuin Bencomo, was recently promoted to Double-A.
The Dragons, the Cincinnati Reds' affiliate, will counter Contreras with 23-year-old right-hander Thomas Farr, who is 1-6 with a 5.19 ERA in 18 appearances (16 starts) over 76 1/3 innings this season. His strikeout and walk numbers are pedestrian and opponents are hitting .291 against him, but he touches 98 mph with his fastball and offers a strong curveball, as well. His last two starts have been quality outings, covering a combined 12 innings with a 2.25 ERA and 12 strikeouts against five walks. He pitched four innings against the TinCaps in 7-3 Fort Wayne win July 23, giving up three runs (two earned), including a two-run home run to Lucas Dunn, while striking out seven. Dunn hits fifth for the TinCaps tonight.
Fort Wayne has been a powerful club recently, tying a season-high with four home runs Sunday against the Captains and getting three in the last two games from Olivier Basabe, who will play second base tonight. Outfielder Joshua Mears, who is hitting sixth tonight, hit three home runs against the Captains last week and now has 14 this season. With 24 games left, he has an outside chance of topping Fernando Tatis Jr.'s franchise season record of 21, set in 2017. Mears had seven hits in five games against Lake County, six of which went for extra bases, and is slugging .667 since coming back from a stint in the Arizona Complex League. One caveat: 13 of his 14 long balls this season have come away from Parkview Field, though he did hit one in a six-game set against South Bend at home earlier this month and also flew out to the wall twice in that series.
Tonight is also manager Brian Esposito's return from vacation. He was away from the team last week and Padres assistant director of player development Mike Daly was the acting manager. Maybe Esposito's return will galvanize his team.