Tackett leads PBA World Championship field

Bluffton's EJ Tackett raced to a 246-pin lead during the cashers round at the Storm PBA World Series of Bowling XI at South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas.

Tackett, the 2013 PBA World Champion, completed the fourth round of qualifying with a 40-game total of 9,482 pins, averaging 237.05 pins to build a significant lead over Australia’s Jason Belmonte who posted a 9,236 total. Sweden’s Jesper Svensson, who came into the World Series on the heels of back-to-back victories in the Go Bowling Indianapolis Open and Mark Roth-Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship, was in third place, 14 pins behind Belmonte.

The top 16 World Championship qualifiers advance to round robin match play on Thursday. After a total of 56 games, including bonus pins earned in match play, the five leading scorers will advance to the PBA World Championship stepladder finals that will air live on FS1 at 8 p.m. on March 18.