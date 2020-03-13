Iditarod decides no postrace events

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Officials with the world's most famous sled dog race announced Thursday they have postponed postrace events in Nome in response to the new coronavirus.

The Iditarod has postponed both the awards banquet set for March 22 and the meet the mushers event set for March 21, both in Nome, where the winner is expected some time next week.

Glenn Steckman, the Nome city manager, said the race will continue, but officials are also encouraging people to employ appropriate social distancing.

Meanwhile, the leader is taking a day's rest at the halfway point of the race.

Brent Sass, a native of Minnesota living near the Alaska community of Eureka, was the first musher to the checkpoint in Cripple, the race's halfway point. He arrived late Wednesday with 13 dogs in harness and planned to take his mandatory 24-hour rest period.

Other mushers who have arrived in Cripple include Michelle Phillips of Tagish, Yukon; four-time champion Lance Mackey of Fairbanks; Paige Drobny of Cantwell; three-time champ Mitch Seavey of Seward; Kelly Maixner of Big Lake, and Aliy Zirkle of Two Rivers.

– Associated Press